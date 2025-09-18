BREAKING: Welsh stepping down as Texas A&M President

Mark Welsh is stepping down from his role as President of Texas A&M University. His resignation is effective Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.

Chancellor Glenn Hegar and the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents confirmed the move in a press release shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The action follows closed session discussion in a meeting of the Board of Regents earlier Thursday.

“President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication,” said Chancellor Hegar in the release. “We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead.”

Moving forward, the Board of Regents will start the national search for a permanent president. In the meantime, the university will appoint an interim president.

