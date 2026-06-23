Shots fired at Brazos County deputies during College Station pursuit: Southbound traffic diverted on Highway 6

BRAZOS COUNTY, (KRHD) — Two people are in custody after a pursuit in which Brazos County Sheriff's Office deputies were fired upon.

The incident began when a deputy initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, and during the ensuing pursuit, deputies were fired upon from the suspect's vehicle. No deputies have been injured.

Several local law enforcement agencies are assisting the Brazos County Sheriff's Office as the investigation continues.

The Bryan Police Department says the road closure extends from Highway 6 at 2818 to Highway 6 at Highway 21. The closure is only for southbound lanes.

The public is asked to avoid the area while investigators process the scene.

