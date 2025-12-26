Lane closures for SH 6 start Sunday evening in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Drivers in the Brazos Valley are reminded of lane closures ahead for TxDOT's Big Six project.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 28 the northbound main lanes of Highway 6 will close from the Harvey Road exit ramp to the entrance ramp south of Briarcrest Drive.

Traffic will have to exit at Harvey and re-enter near Briarcrest until 6:30 a.m. on Monday, December 29. The northbound entrance ramps between Southwest Parkway and University Drive will also be closed.

Drivers should anticipate the same closure starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday night through 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 30.

Officers will help direct traffic during the closures.