World Champion Argentina and Lionel Messi are set to play Honduras at Texas A&M's Kyle Field on June 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — World Champion Argentina will play Honduras in an international soccer match on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station.

The match is part of the Road to 26 presented by Turkish Airlines. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. and marks the second international soccer match in the history of the Texas A&M football venue.

"We look forward to seeing international soccer return to Kyle Field, especially ahead of the World Cup this summer," Texas A&M Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said.

"This is a very exciting time for soccer across the world as well as in the state of Texas. It will be a great opportunity to welcome fans from all over to our campus and one of the most elite venues in college sports. We are always looking to advance the brand of Texas A&M to grow its established global reach and impact. We know hosting these kinds of events emphasizes that strategy and allows us to continue expanding our footprint," Alberts said.

Argentina, nicknamed La Albiceleste, ranks third in the latest FIFA world rankings. The roster includes Lionel Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The three-time World Champions won titles in 1978, 1986, and 2022. Argentina has won all three previous matches against Honduras, including a 3-0 victory in a 2022 friendly in Miami.

Honduras is a CONCACAF contender and reached the semifinals of last summer's Gold Cup, where the team fell 1-0 to tournament champion Mexico.

The June 6 match is the second international soccer friendly played at the stadium. Mexico faced Brazil at the venue in June 2024 in front of 85,249 fans.

"We’re proud to welcome international soccer back to College Station," City of College Station Mayor John Nichols said.

"Events like this showcase our ability to host on a global stage and give our community and visitors the chance to experience something truly special right here at home," Nichols said.

The Road to 26 is a series of soccer matches co-promoted by Unified Events and Florida Citrus Sports. The series started in March and features teams including Brazil, France, Colombia, and Egypt. Following the match at Kyle Field, Argentina will play Iceland on June 9 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

