Texas A&M issues cease-and-desist to Dallas school over name dispute

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M University System and state officials are taking legal action against a Dallas school calling itself "TexAM University," claiming trademark infringement.

Texas A&M issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Texas American Muslim Institute of Technology at Dallas (TexAM), demanding it stop using names that infringe on A&M's trademarks.

Gov. Greg Abbott separately ordered the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to shut down the institution, saying it lacks proper state authorization.

A&M officials say the use of "TexAM" creates confusion about any affiliation with the state's flagship agricultural university.

