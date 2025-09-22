Stolen vehicle recovered, babies found inside with teenage suspect in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station police found a stolen vehicle with a teenage driver early Monday morning. But what they found in the backseat may be even more surprising.

Police say they received a report of a stolen vehicle just before midnight Sunday on Harvey Road. The owner said they had left the vehicle running, with the keys inside, while they briefly stepped inside their home. It was gone when they returned.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description around 1:00 a.m., and tracked the driver to the Southgate Village Apartments.

Police say the driver was a teenage boy. Along with the 16-year-old, two passengers were detained.

But when officers began to search the backseat they found two children, both younger than 2-years-old, unrestrained. Those babies and the passengers were released.

The 16-year-old male was charged with:

• Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

• Endangering a Child

