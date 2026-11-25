COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting at a College Station Airbnb left another man dead, according to the College Station Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bayou Woods Drive around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot. Police said officers began life-saving measures when they arrived and continued until College Station Fire Department crews reached the scene.

According to officers, the victim, identified as Jordon Aguilar, died at the scene from a single gunshot wound. His next of kin has been notified. Detectives were called to investigate and learned Aguilar and the suspect, Landon King of Winona, Texas, were in College Station for work and were staying together at an Airbnb. According to police, the two had been drinking alcohol throughout the night. During the preliminary investigation, police said King told investigators he owned the firearm involved in the shooting.

Investigators said King admitted to pointing the gun at Aguilar because he believed it was unloaded and then firing a single shot that fatally wounded him.

King has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said the shooting remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.