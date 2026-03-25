Play ball! Aggieland Invitational Beep Baseball tournament set for April

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Aggieland Invitational Beep Baseball Tournament heads to Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station on April 11.

Beep Baseball is an adaptive sport for athletes who are blind and visually impaired.

The four team tournament features:

BCS Outlaws

Tyler Tigers

Oklahoma Lookouts

Austin Mustangs

The games on April 11 are scheduled for:

9:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

2:00 p.m.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/.../10C0F48A9AB23A7F5C61...

