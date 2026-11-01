Pedestrian hit by vehicle and killed on College Station street; driver arrested

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in connection with a pedestrian’s death on a College Station roadway early Sunday morning.
The fatal collision happened at Wellborn Road and Holleman Drive at around 4:45 a.m., according to the College Station Police Department.
Police said they believe a vehicle was traveling south through the Holleman Drive intersection on a green light when it hit the pedestrian.
According to police, “The pedestrian appeared to have disregarded the DO NOT WALK orange hand signal, when he was struck.”
Despite life-saving measures performed by first responders, the pedestrian, identified as Elijah Taylor, died at the scene.
Officers initiated a DWI investigation and determined there was enough evidence to arrest the driver on suspicion of DWI.
No other details on the incident were released.