Pedestrian hit by vehicle and killed on College Station street; driver arrested

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in connection with a pedestrian’s death on a College Station roadway early Sunday morning.

The fatal collision happened at Wellborn Road and Holleman Drive at around 4:45 a.m., according to the College Station Police Department.

Police said they believe a vehicle was traveling south through the Holleman Drive intersection on a green light when it hit the pedestrian.

According to police, “The pedestrian appeared to have disregarded the DO NOT WALK orange hand signal, when he was struck.”

Despite life-saving measures performed by first responders, the pedestrian, identified as Elijah Taylor, died at the scene.

Officers initiated a DWI investigation and determined there was enough evidence to arrest the driver on suspicion of DWI.

No other details on the incident were released.