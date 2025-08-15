Parking removed, occupancy ordinances changed, and tax rate hearing set by College Station leaders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — During the College Station City Council meeting on Thursday, council members unanimously approved several items on the consent agenda.

PARKING

On-street parking will be removed from section of:



Agarita Court

Coral River Road

Crossvine Lane

Dandelion Court

Lantana Way

Legendary Drive

Oldham Oaks Avenue

Rivercane Court

Storyteller Court

Sudden Breeze Drive

Parking will also be removed:



On the northeast side of First Street within 203 feet northwest of the First Street and Church Avenue intersection

On the northeast side of First Street between Patricia Street and Church Avenue.

TAXES

A public hearing on the tax rate is now set for August 28. The recommended rate is 51.18, which is lower than the current rate.

The council also heard discussion on what is impacting tax collection in the city. This includes refunds from a backlog of settled tax litigation cases, and a proposed state constitutional amendment to raise the personal property exemption.

OCCUPANCY

Changes to state law led the city repeal its overoccupancy oridinances. The city's "no more than four" ordinance had limited how many unrelated people could live in a single-family home.

Read more about the new developments here.