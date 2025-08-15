Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parking removed, occupancy ordinances changed, and tax rate hearing set by College Station leaders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — During the College Station City Council meeting on Thursday, council members unanimously approved several items on the consent agenda.

PARKING
On-street parking will be removed from section of:

  • Agarita Court
  • Coral River Road
  • Crossvine Lane
  • Dandelion Court
  • Lantana Way
  • Legendary Drive
  • Oldham Oaks Avenue
  • Rivercane Court
  • Storyteller Court
  • Sudden Breeze Drive

Parking will also be removed:

  • On the northeast side of First Street within 203 feet northwest of the First Street and Church Avenue intersection
  • On the northeast side of First Street between Patricia Street and Church Avenue.

TAXES
A public hearing on the tax rate is now set for August 28. The recommended rate is 51.18, which is lower than the current rate.

The council also heard discussion on what is impacting tax collection in the city. This includes refunds from a backlog of settled tax litigation cases, and a proposed state constitutional amendment to raise the personal property exemption.

OCCUPANCY
Changes to state law led the city repeal its overoccupancy oridinances. The city's "no more than four" ordinance had limited how many unrelated people could live in a single-family home.

