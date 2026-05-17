Officer-involved shooting in College Station leaves two injured

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Police have charged Charles Allen Male, 28, of Hearne, with multiple felonies following an officer-involved shooting at The Ivey Apartments on Harvey Road.

Police shot the suspect after he fired a gun into a neighboring apartment and refused commands to drop his weapon during a civil disturbance call late Saturday night.

Both Male and a nearby resident were injured in the incident. The resident was struck in the leg by what police believe was a ricochet from the officer's gunfire.

Male faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, terroristic threat and discharge of a firearm. He remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and will be booked into the Brazos County Jail upon his release.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting