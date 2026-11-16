Man wounded in College Station officer-involved shooting

COLLEGE STATION — The College Station Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man injured Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:44 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Harvey Road, near Scarlett O’Hara Drive, after a female caller reported that a man was preventing her from leaving an apartment. The caller said she believed the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police said responding officers encountered the man, who charged at them while holding a knife. Two officers then fired their weapons.

Officers secured the area and provided medical aid to the man before paramedics arrived.

The wounded man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

No further information was released.