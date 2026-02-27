Johnny Manziel files civil lawsuit in Brazos County court

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has filed a civil lawsuit in Brazos County.

According to court records, the case was filed February 27 in the 472nd District Court against MaKenzie Carter, who is also known as MaKenzie Calame.

Court documents show a temporary restraining order has been issued and served in person on Carter.

A citation was also issued and served Feb. 27.

A hearing on a temporary injunction is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 6.

Details about the nature of the complaint were not immediately available in court filings.

Manziel, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing at Texas A&M University before being selected in the first round of the NFL draft, has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

It is not immediately clear whether Carter has obtained legal representation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.