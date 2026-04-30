How much does a trip to the Savannah Bananas at Kyle Field cost?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Savannah Bananas are coming to Kyle Field Saturday, and if you are planning to attend, here is a breakdown of what you can expect to spend.

Banana Ball Affordability

Parking

Texas A&M released a map showing available parking lots near the stadium. Spots will cost between $30 and $40. If you have an A&M parking pass, lots will still be available for you. A shuttle will also run from the farther lots to get attendees close to the stadium.

Food

Concession prices are controlled by the vendors, so all of your favorite game day food should be available at the same prices you would expect at a football game. Event coordinators and multiple people who have attended Savannah Bananas games across the country confirmed this.

Merchandise

Vendors will be set up outside the stadium selling apparel, but they are not your only option. Aggieland Outfitters and The Warehouse will also carry Savannah Bananas and Aggie-themed collections. A T-shirt will cost around $30 and a rally towel runs $15.

Ryan Starr, who is attending Saturday's game, said the extra expenses are well worth it to enhance the experience.

"Totally worth it. As a matter of fact, when I went to my first game last year in Houston, I went through the merchandise line, which there were a lot of people in, so they, I don't think they have any problems selling it, but they sell a lot of cool things like foam fingers, they'll sell little baseballs, little baseball bats. I think you can buy gloves as well, and all of that really helps enhance the experience."

What to budget

Prices will vary, but a group of 2 should expect to spend at least $100 for the day. A family can expect to spend around $140.

One important note: Kyle Field does not accept cash, so plan to pay by card or another non-cash method.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

