George Bush Presidential Library celebrates Barbara Bush's love of reading

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — On the week of both President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush's birthdays, celebrities across College Station gathered at the George Bush Presidential Library to share in a tradition Mrs. Bush cherished — reading to children.

Bush Library reading with kids

Families gathered before the event for food and drinks. Once everyone had found a comfortable seat, it was story time. The director of student affairs, the police chief, Aggie football players, and even Ms. Rev all read to the children.

Alice Yates, Chief Executive Officer of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, said the event captured exactly what the Bushes stood for.

"I think we're always looking for those moments where we can say President and Mrs. Bush would be proud. And so to see the faces on the children, hearing the excited readers read stories, just to hear the joyful sounds in the background, I mean, I think that's really what is most meaningful to us."

While Ms. Rev wasn't exactly the one doing the reading, she was a crowd favorite. Kinlee, one of the children in attendance, made clear who left the biggest impression.

When asked who her favorite reader was, Kinlee said it was Ms. Rev — because Reveli was sitting in the chair on stage.

The event was capped off with the opportunity for pictures in the lobby.

These events are leading up to the 250th celebration of America. A new exhibit celebrating the American experience is set to open June 30 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library.

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