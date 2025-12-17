Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ESPN brings photo op to College Station ahead of Texas A&M playoff game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Aggie fans can find something special outside Kyle Field this week.

ESPN Marketing is celebrating the team’s foray into college football’s postseason with giant congratulations notes.

The note, measuring 20'x12', will sit outside East Entry 8 of Kyle Field across from Aggie Park ahead of the December 20 match-up.

Fans are invited to use the notes for photo opportunities.

Texas A&M will take on Miami on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Kyle Field. You can watch the game on 25 News/15 ABC.

