College Station police report 91 guns stolen in last 12 months

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station police are urging residents to properly protect their guns from theft.

The police department says in the 12 months, 91 firearms have been reported stolen. Only 49 have been recovered in the same period.

Tips on protecting your firearm include:



Keeping firearms in a secure place makes it more difficult for potential thieves to steal them

Do not leave firearms unattended in your vehicle, if possible.

If you do keep your firearm in your vehicle hide them where they are not readily visible to the public.

Write down serial numbers so you can provide them to officers if your firearm is stolen.

The department warns every stolen gun puts the public at risk.