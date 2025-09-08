College Station considers $30M land deal for data center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The City of College Station City Council meets September 11 to consider a real estate contract worth millions of dollars.
Leaders will consider a real estate contract with Priority Power Management, LLC to sell approximately 200 acres of land in the Midtown Business Park for $150,000 per acre. That's worth approximately $30 million.
Priority Power plans to develop a data center facility with 1-3 story buildings, with the project size depending on available power capacity determined through a required power study.
Project Pros and Cons
The city council has detailed pros and cons for the proposal, noted below. The agenda packet states the project represents a significant economic opportunity but comes with infrastructure and environmental considerations.
- $30 million in immediate land sales revenue
- $10-22 million in annual ongoing revenue to the city's general fund through property taxes, sales tax, and electric fund transfers
- Supports the city's "Diverse & Growing Economy" strategic goal
- Utilizes property that has been difficult to sell due to limited access and infrastructure
- Single large development requires less traffic infrastructure than multiple smaller developments
- Power consumption concerns, requiring a separate power supply agreement that could strain local resources
- Water usage requirements, necessitating a separate water supply agreement
Unanswered Questions
- Project viability depends entirely on power study results - if insufficient power is available, the project won't proceed
- Potential capital investment range is very broad ($1-4 billion), creating uncertainty about actual economic impact
- Complex contract structure with multiple extension periods and contingencies
