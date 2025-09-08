College Station considers $30M land deal for data center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The City of College Station City Council meets September 11 to consider a real estate contract worth millions of dollars.

Leaders will consider a real estate contract with Priority Power Management, LLC to sell approximately 200 acres of land in the Midtown Business Park for $150,000 per acre. That's worth approximately $30 million.

Priority Power plans to develop a data center facility with 1-3 story buildings, with the project size depending on available power capacity determined through a required power study.

Project Pros and Cons

The city council has detailed pros and cons for the proposal, noted below. The agenda packet states the project represents a significant economic opportunity but comes with infrastructure and environmental considerations.

$30 million in immediate land sales revenue

$10-22 million in annual ongoing revenue to the city's general fund through property taxes, sales tax, and electric fund transfers

Supports the city's "Diverse & Growing Economy" strategic goal

Utilizes property that has been difficult to sell due to limited access and infrastructure

Single large development requires less traffic infrastructure than multiple smaller developments

Power consumption concerns, requiring a separate power supply agreement that could strain local resources

Water usage requirements, necessitating a separate water supply agreement

Unanswered Questions

Project viability depends entirely on power study results - if insufficient power is available, the project won't proceed

Potential capital investment range is very broad ($1-4 billion), creating uncertainty about actual economic impact

Complex contract structure with multiple extension periods and contingencies

