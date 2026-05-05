17-year-old shot, killed at College Station park; Police seek witnesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Bryan resident whose body was discovered at a College Station park earlier this week.

Dustin King Jr. was found with several gunshot wounds in a wooded area near the softballl fields at Bee Creek Park on Monday afternoon, according to the College Station Police Department.

Officers first responded to the park on Anderson Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 3 after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. But a search did not turn up any evidence of a shooting.

Then on Monday afternoon the victim's body was discovered when officers responded to a welfare check for an unresponsive male in the woods near the park's softball fields, later identified as 17-year-old King.

Investigators are hoping security video from nearby apartments or witnesses may provide some clues in the case. You can submit video through the police department's web portal at https://collegestationpdtx.evidence.com/.../beecreekhomicide.

Bee Creek Park is a 44.6-acre recreational facility located 1.5 miles from State Highway 6. The park features athletic fields, tennis courts, playgrounds and an arboretum.