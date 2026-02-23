College Station ISD campuses placed on secure status, has since been lifted and reported threat was a hoax

COLLGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — All College Station Independent School District campuses were placed on a secure status following a reported threat in the community, the district announced.

The secure status has been lifted and CSISD reported the threat was a hoax. There is no on going threat to the campuses at this time.

The decision was made at the advice of the College Station Police Department.

According to the district, a secure status means all students and staff are safe inside school buildings, exterior doors are locked, and normal activities continue inside. No one is permitted to enter or exit the buildings until the secure status is lifted.

CSISD said it is working closely with local law enforcement to monitor the situation. Parents and community members may notice an increased law enforcement presence at campuses as officers provide additional support and visibility.

The district said you will see an increased law enforcement presence at the schools as a precaution and to provide reassurance and support to the community.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority," the district said.

A viewer called to notify KRHD of the secure status earlier.

CSISD said it will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.