Yodel Dogs, Gandy Dancers? Bryan lists finalists for baseball team name

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Bryan is getting ready to welcome its new professional baseball franchise by letting fans help name the team.

On Wednesday, the Bryan Baseball Franchise of the Mid-America League announced six finalists in a fan contest.

“These names capture that same spirit: a little grit, and a whole lot of Texas pride,” said Nick Weisenborn, Executive Director of the Mid-America League.

Bryan Yard Dogs

This name captures the gritty, blue-collar energy of Bryan’s rail yards and work crews that helped shape the community.

Bryan Iron Horses

A tribute to the locomotives that connected Texas towns and powered progress across the region.

Bryan Rail Runners

Inspired by the trains that have long run through the Brazos Valley.

Bryan Gandy Dancers

Named after the rhythmic “gandy dancers” who worked in unison to keep the lines true and the trains rolling.

Bryan Yodel Dogs

A fun, Texas-flavored twist inspired by the howls and harmonies of the coyotes that roam the Brazos Valley nights.

Bryan Yard Bulls

A strong, bold name symbolizing power and determination, inspired by the iron bulls of the rail yards and the competitive spirit of Texas baseball.

The franchise’s inaugural season in the Mid-America League starts in May 2026.

You can vote for your favorite name through November 16 by clicking here.

