Yard Dogs baseball brings affordable family fun, major stadium upgrades to Travis Field in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Families looking for an affordable alternative to Major League Baseball games will soon have a new option in Bryan with the upcoming first season of Yard Dogs baseball at Travis Field.

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Bryan Yard Dogs Opening Season

On average, it costs $225 for a family to attend an MLB game, with parking near stadiums like Daikin Park costing over $40. Yard Dogs General Manager Joey Addicott and his team are making affordability a high priority for the new Mid America League team.

"Like affordability, tickets are going to get at $8 for general admission. Our season tickets start at $352 that's our set price on that. It's $11 a game if you break it down per game. So affordability, with a little bit of entertainment kind of mixed in there," Addicott said.

Bringing high-level baseball to the field was also a priority. The team brought on Texas A&M baseball legend John Byington to coach.

"We brought on John Byington, who's an A&M I'd say legend when it comes to the game of baseball, and I think one of the most important things was, was letting him coach between the lines. That's something, you know, me and Scott kind of made clear to each other and to this, to John is, you know, every decision from recruiting to, you know, how you guys play to lineups, that's gonna be up to him," Addicott said.

The team plans to host special events leading up to the games, including Breakfast at the Ballpark on April 14. Once games begin, fans can enjoy fun areas like a beer garden and a new patio deck. Addicott said the team also wants to showcase the recent renovations made to the stadium.

"To see the field, see all the upgrades, see, uh, you know, everything has been repainted. We have a new speaker, speaker system, you know, our infield has been redone, so it's just a time for families to come enjoy," Addicott said.

The season opener for the Mid America League is May 21. The official schedule is set to be released in the coming weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

