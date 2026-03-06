Student arrested after firearm found at Bryan High School

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Police Department and Bryan ISD says a student at Bryan High School was arrested Friday morning after a tip to school administrators led to the discovery of a student with a gun.

Around 9:30 a.m. on March 6, 2026, Bryan High School administrators were alerted through a tip that a student may have had a firearm on school grounds. The school contacted Bryan Police Department School Resource Officers, who quickly identified and approached the student. The student was found to have a gun and was placed under arrest.

The student was taken to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, where they were processed and booked.

Additional Bryan PD resources are on campus at Bryan High School as a precautionary measure. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.

Bryan Police and Bryan ISD are urging students and families to report any safety concerns immediately and to make use of the B-Safe App, a tool available for reporting potential threats or concerns in and around schools.

