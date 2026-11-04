Police: 1 injured in shooting after argument at Bryan business park

BRYAN, TX — Police are searching for the person suspected of shooting a man at a Bryan-area business park Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at Northpoint Business Park at 2870 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

According to police, the incident began as an argument between two people who knew each other outside a business before escalating into gunfire.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown as of late Tuesday evening.

The suspected gunman fled the area before officers arrived. Police did not release a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.