Please stand by: KRHD experiencing technical issues

BRYAN, Texas — Attention folks: KRHD is temporarily off the air due to technical issues beyond our control, and we anticipate the issue being resolved by this evening. We're told our viewers on cable are still receiving our signal. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience as crews work to return us to the air soon. Thank you for understanding!
