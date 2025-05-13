Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBrazos CountyBryan

Actions

Please stand by: KRHD experiencing technical issues

15 ABC
15 ABC
15 ABC
Posted
and last updated

BRYAN, Texas — Attention folks: KRHD is temporarily off the air due to technical issues beyond our control, and we anticipate the issue being resolved by this evening. We're told our viewers on cable are still receiving our signal. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience as crews work to return us to the air soon. Thank you for understanding!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.