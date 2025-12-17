Four accidents snarl traffic Wednesday morning in Bryan

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m.:

All southbound lanes of Highway 6 are open. Briarcrest Dr. is clear on both east and west side.

UPDATE, 10:10 a.m.:

Inside lane southbound open. Outside lane still currently shutdown

ORIGINAL:

The Bryan Police Department issued a traffic alert Wednesday morning, reporting four major accidents in the area. Police say three of the crashes are the result of the first.

BPD says there are two crashes closing Highway 6 southbound in the areas of Briarcrest Drive and William Joel Bryan. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto the WJB feeder road exit.

Briarcrest is also the site of two crashes at both the east and west side feeder road intersections.