Former Aggie head coach Jackie Sherrill leads youth football camp in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Preparing youth for the next level: Former Aggie head coach leads affordable football camp in Bryan. The Bryan Youth Sports Association is hosting a youth football camp beginning with a combine on June 6 at Bryan High School. The camp is led by former Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill and costs $40, which also covers a physical for the upcoming school year.

Bryan Youth Football Camp

Sherrill said the low cost is intentional.

"For young kids we're making it as inexpensive as we can. So all kids can be part of the goal."

The goal, Sherrill said, is to prepare students for higher levels of football before the fall season begins by focusing on fundamentals before advancing to full-contact drills.

"The worst thing happens when a kid goes to junior high, and I was part of it. I saw some of my teammates that ended up being great players later, but the first day of practice they didn't come back because. You know, they went one-on-one in pads or did something instead of doing fundamentals, drills and techniques, and then work up to pads."

The Bryan County Health Department will be on-site to complete physicals for the upcoming season, saving parents both time and money.

Parent Sarah Sledge said the convenience is a major draw for her family.

"I was always taught that time is money, so to be able to, you know, get that stuff scheduled and all three of them be able to go at once. Time um is actually super convenient for us as parents and so we don't have to worry about how we're going to coordinate that and when are we're going to take off of work and that kind of thing so I'm super excited for them to be able to take care of that for us."

The football camp is just the beginning of the BYSA's broader vision to expand youth programming across all sports.

"We're gonna start with football, then go into all other sports, but give the youth of Bryan an opportunity to go play. Organized sports that are taught techniques, fundamentals, and so they can enjoy the game," Sherrill said.

Spots are limited to the first 125 participants. Registration is available at www.bryantxyouthsports.org.

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