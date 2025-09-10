'Expedited delivery options': What a new Amazon facility means for Bryan, Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Bryan and Brazos County announced an economic development milestone Wednesday, with the upcoming opening of a new Amazon delivery station in the area. The facility represents Amazon's continued expansion throughout Texas and efforts to bring enhanced delivery services and economic benefits to the community.

What we know

Amazon's new delivery station will span approximately 93,000 square feet along Mumford Road in Bryan. Construction has already started, but specific completion dates and additional operational details have not been released.

The facility is designed as a "last-mile" delivery station, serving as the final step in Amazon's fulfillment process. Packages will arrive at the station from Amazon's fulfillment and sortation centers, where local employees will then process them for direct delivery to customers' doorsteps.

Amazon says the new delivery station will enable faster, more efficient delivery options for Bryan residents and surrounding communities.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez says, “This expansion means our residents will enjoy expedited delivery options, and it brings positive economic benefits to our community. It shows that Bryan continues to be a place where businesses want to invest and grow.”

