City of Bryan orders evacuation of Canyon Village Apartments due to safety violations

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Bryan has ordered the evacuation of Canyon Village Apartments after determining the property poses safety risks to residents and violates minimum housing standards.

The 145-unit complex at 3200 Finfeather Road received an order Feb. 23 to vacate, secure and shut off utilities. The remaining 18 occupied units must be vacated by 5 p.m. June 8, according to city officials.

The city reports the property has struggled with serious health and safety violations under multiple owners, including persistent sewage backups, rodent and pest infestations, major structural concerns, lack of fire prevention systems, improperly installed plumbing, broken air conditioning systems, fire-damaged units, failing exterior finishes and general disrepair.

City staff have documented tenant complaints for years, but the frequency and severity increased significantly since December 2023. Despite numerous inspections and meetings with property managers, compliance was never achieved.

The city says all units have had a utility hold preventing new rentals since July 17, 2025. However, a check of the property's website on May 8 lists several apartments as "available now."

A new management company took over in 2025, two weeks before a Building and Standards Commission hearing. The company was granted time to present repair plans and timelines. But in October 2025 the submitted plans were deemed incomplete.

At a hearing in 2026 the Commission found no plans by the property owner to address fire hazards or frequent sewer backups. The Commission ordered issues be addressed or face utility shutoffs and evacuation orders. The deadline to submit a plan for addressing the problems has now passed.