City of Bryan, Firefighters Association at odds over fire protection availability

Bryan Fire Department logo
BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A message posted Wednesday to Facebook by the Bryan Firefighters Association drew a quick response from Bryan city leaders.

The post said mechanical failure placed Engine 5 out of service for Station 5, noting this meant the neighborhood had "reduced fire protection." It also said, " the City of Bryan has not kept pace with the basic maintenance needs."

The City of Bryan responded with a post of its own, calling the statements "misleading and irresponsible." It also noted Engine 5 was returned to service in 54 minutes after repairs.

The Bryan Firefighters Association also shared an update stating the engine was now available to respond to calls.

