Bryan's Austin's Colony Park hosts first-ever family field day with free fun for all ages

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan's Austin's Colony Park hosted its first-ever family field day, offering free activities for all ages, including bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting, arts and crafts, jelly ball, and potato sack races.

Bryan family field day

Emberly Smith, recreation supervisor for the city of Bryan, said the event is intended to become a regular part of the summer calendar.

"We are hoping to have this every July, early July for Parks and Recreation Month."

Residents and non-residents alike were welcome to attend. Registration was recommended but not required.

Tashika Kennard attended the event with her sons Genesis and Gabriel. She said getting out of the house with her kids — for free — was exactly what the family needed.

"I am just exhausted at times, so I just need to get out of the house with them to get the energy out."

Kennard said she appreciated having so many different activities available for her boys to explore.

"It's good to multitask and do different things to see what we really like, and if they're choosing what they really like to do. Different things that kids might be into different activities — not everyone is the same, so everybody does what they like to do."

She said she hopes the event returns next year with even more to offer.

"I love this event."

When asked what their favorite activity was, Genesis and Gabriel had a quick answer: jelly ball.

One family who stumbled upon the event said the free admission made it an even better surprise.

"It's been awesome. It was a very fun surprise to walk down from our — it's my parents-in-law. Lived down the street and we just walked up and I was like something's going on and then to find out it was free is even better, right?"

For out-of-town visitors, the prospect of an annual event was enough to start planning future trips around it.

"If it becomes an annual event, I would definitely coordinate our visits to be around it so we would know we had something fun and free to do."

For more information on events in Bryan, visit the city's website.

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