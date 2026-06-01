Bryan police investigate Saturday night shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday at 11:46 p.m. in the area of North Coulter Drive and Antone Street after multiple 911 calls reported shots fired.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the 1400 block of Antone Street. Witnesses identified Laurel Brownlee as the suspect who began shooting after becoming upset about a party and engaging in a physical altercation with multiple attendees.

Brownlee was arrested for deadly conduct and transported to the hospital for injuries received during the physical altercation. Hospital staff identified that Brownlee had been struck in the leg by shrapnel. He was medically cleared and booked into the Brazos County Jail.

The Bryan Police Department continues to investigate to identify everyone involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 979-209-5300.