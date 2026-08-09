Bryan police investigate block-party shooting, 4 injured

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — Four people, including three teenagers, were injured in a shooting Saturday night during a large block party in Bryan, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:39 p.m. near the 1200 block of West 17th Street, where Bryan police officers were already patrolling in response to a block party that had formed in the roadway.

Officers heard gunshots and responded to the location, where they found four victims as a large crowd dispersed from the area.

Three victims were located in the 1200 block of West 17th Street: a 14-year-old boy who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso; a 14-year-old girl who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper leg; and a 42-year-old woman who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the buttock. All three were transported to St. Joseph Hospital.

A fourth victim, a 17-year-old boy who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper arm, was found in the 1200 block of Lowery and transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident related to circumstances surrounding the block party.

Bryan Police detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and identify those responsible. No arrests have been announced.

The 1200 blocks of West 17th Street and Lowery remained closed as investigators processed the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300.

The investigation is ongoing.

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