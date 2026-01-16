Bryan High alum Blake Joseph named head football coach, athletic coordinator

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Bryan Independent School District announced Friday the hiring of Blake Joseph as the new head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for the Bryan High School Vikings.

Joseph, a former Vikings’ quarterback at Bryan High School, graduated from Bryan High in 2005.

He has coached at Magnolia West High School, Temple High School and Caldwell High School. He also served as an offensive coordinator for Denton Guyer High School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Joseph to Bryan High School. His commitment to supporting all athletic programs while making both academic and athletic success a priority truly aligns with our campus values. We are confident he will be a tremendous leader for our students and coaches,” said Bryan High School Principal, Dr. Greg Bowhuis.