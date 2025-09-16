Bryan considers time limits on downtown parking, requests community input

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Could putting time limits on parking spaces improve business in downtown Bryan?

The City of Bryan wants to know your thoughts on a proposal to limit parking in certain downtown spaces to two hours. The limits would be in place Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The proposal does not include costs to park, but the limits would be actively enforced. The city says the parking change would "improve turnover and make parking more accessible for businesses, residents and visitors."

Any fees or fines for violating the time limit are not part of the proposal. However, the city posted a request for proposals on technology for enforcement.

You can share your thoughts on the plan through September 28.

