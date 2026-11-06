Bryan completes $7.2 million Mumford Road reconstruction project aimed at improving safety

BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan has completed a $7.2 million reconstruction of Mumford Road.

The project widened approximately 1.3 miles of roadway and included the addition of a center turn lane, a new bridge, and drainage improvements.

City leaders say the upgrades will improve safety and support growing industrial development in the area.

To learn more about the project and changes that were made, click here.

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