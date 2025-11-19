Brazos County judge sentences domestic abuser to 15 years in prison

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A Brazos County judge has sentenced Donald Montgomery, of Bryan, to 15 years in prison for physically abusing his common-law wife, the assistant district attorney said in a statement.

This case is tied to an incident from five years ago. According to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office, Montgomery assaulted and strangled the woman following an argument about her children.

The District Attorney's Office adds that Montgomery had been intoxicated and belligerent at the time of the assault. Montgomery told officers that there was a misunderstanding between him and the victim and it then escalated to an assault.

The DA's office said Montgomery has an extensive history of serious and violent offenses stretching back to the 1970's.