Arrest made in rash of Bryan vehicle burglaries

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — An arrest has been made in a series of recent vehicle burglaries and thefts in the city of Bryan.

The Bryan Police Department says a suspect identified by investigators was arrested Tuesday in Harris County on two active warrants.

The arrest follows several reported vehicle burglaries and tool thefts targeting work vans, trailers, and other construction-style vehicles.

There are other persons of interest in the case still under investigation.

If you have any information to provide, contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5375.