4-year-old dies after drowning in Bryan pool

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A 4-year-old child died Tuesday after being found unresponsive in a residential pool, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Jaguar Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a missing child. The child was last seen by family members near the pool about 30 minutes before the 911 call was placed.

Several Bryan police officers and community members searched for the child, but limited visibility into the water hampered the search. At about 7:14 p.m., the child was found unresponsive in the pool. Officers performed life-saving measures before the child was transported to a hospital for emergency medical care.

The child died at the hospital, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police reminded the community to never leave children unattended near water, whether at pools, lakes, splash pads or other bodies of water.