Brazos County Commissioners fill SNAP gap with $25,000 food bank funding

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — During a special meeting on Thursday, Brazos County Commissioners set aside an additional $25,000 in funding for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Commissioners said they hope the funding will fill gaps created by the pause in SNAP benefits.

According to BVFB Executive Director Theresa Mangapora, 304 households in Brazos County alone are affected each day by the loss of SNAP benefits. She says one dollar in the hands of the Food Bank used to buy five meals. Today, it buys one.

“We are happy to be able to step in and help the Brazos Valley Food Bank provide assistance to our neighbors in need,” said Brazos County Judge Kyle Kacal.

The BVFB has a special web page with resources to help during the shutdown: https://www.bvfb.org/government-shutdown-2025 [bvfb.org].