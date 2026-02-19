Blinn livestock judging team sweeps team, individual titles at Dixie National

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (KRHD) — The Blinn College District livestock judging team continued its dominant season by sweeping team and individual honors at the Dixie National Collegiate Beef Judging Contest in Jackson, Miss.

Blinn claimed first place in the sophomore, freshman and overall individual divisions, matching its performance earlier this month at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

The sophomore team earned first place in reasons, breeding cattle and market cattle. The freshman team placed first in reasons and breeding cattle and second in market cattle.

Jhett West led the sophomore division as high overall individual, placing first in reasons and breeding cattle and third in market cattle.

Kenna Schram was second overall, placing second in market cattle, fourth in breeding cattle and tying for eighth in reasons. Jenna Lindig was fifth, placing fifth in breeding cattle and 10th in market cattle. Ryleigh Gilfoil was sixth, placing third in reasons and second in breeding cattle.

Luke Domingue was sixth in reasons and 13th overall, Kayleigh Conant was 15th overall and sixth in market cattle, Vance Aaron was 19th overall and seventh in market cattle, Ian Moss was 16th overall, and Carolyne Turner was 18th overall.

Blinn College District

In the freshman division, Dade DeLozier earned high individual honors, placing first in market cattle, second in reasons and third in breeding cattle.

Emma Malven was second high individual, placing third in market cattle and sixth in reasons. Sarah Craun was third high individual, placing fourth in reasons and market cattle. Taylor Eckelbert was fifth high individual, finishing second in breeding cattle and third in reasons.

Tatum Bales finished seventh overall, placing first in reasons and breeding cattle. Lane Steen was 10th high individual, placing ninth in reasons.

Blinn has placed in the top five at all of its 2025-26 contests. That includes first at the State Fair of Texas, Griswold Cattle Classic, Fort Worth and Dixie National; second at the American Royal Intercollegiate Livestock Judging Contest, Top Notch Intercollegiate Swine Judging and Tulsa State Fair; third at the National Barrow Show; fourth at the Cattleman's Congress and the National Western Stock Show; and fifth at the North American International Livestock Exposition.

Blinn remained in third place in LivestockJudging.com's national community college rankings for the 2025-26 school year with a 1.475 power rating.

The team will compete in two more national contests – Feb. 28 at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and March 16 at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Blinn won the San Antonio contest last year and was third at Houston.

The livestock judging team is part of Blinn's Agricultural Sciences Program, which has one of the most active extracurricular programs in the state, including the Agriculture Club, wildlife, agriculture mechanics and horticulture.

Blinn offers agriculture classes on all its campuses, with the W.J. "Bill" Rankin Agricultural Complex on the Brenham Campus serving as the program's headquarters.

