Blinn College nursing students earn national recognition for innovative research

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Two Blinn College District associate degree nursing students recently received awards for their research presentations at the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing's Annual Conference.

December graduate Eva Milne earned second place for her poster "Impact to Exposure to Health Professional Shortage Areas on ADN Student Career Choices." Milne also collaborated with student Irma Sosa on "The Art of Advocacy: Supporting Nursing Student Resolutions," which took third place at the convention.

"I couldn't have imagined a better way to begin my nursing career than going to a national convention and being recognized for my work," Milne said. "Being in the same room with nursing leaders, academics, and innovators showed me what was possible for my own nursing career."

Milne's individual research examined challenges in attracting nursing students to careers in areas with severe nursing shortages. Her work revealed that Brazos County, where Blinn ADN students complete clinical rotations, is designated as a health professional shortage area.

"Most of my fellow students also didn't realize we are already in an HPSA," Milne said. "Presenting this advocacy poster was a great way to showcase our ability to impact nursing professionals even as students."

Milne now works in the labor and delivery department of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital, pursuing her passion for women's health care. She is a member of the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society and received her class's Leadership Award.

The joint research by Milne and Sosa highlighted the process of submitting Blinn's first student-led resolutions to the Texas Nursing Students' Association. Both students successfully submitted resolutions, and their poster demonstrated how to navigate the resolution process for future students.

"We couldn't have done this without the support of our nursing faculty, who encouraged us every step of the way," Sosa said. "Presenting our resolutions at the state level was incredibly inspiring and I grew so much as a nursing student."

Sosa plans to pursue intensive care unit nursing after graduating from Blinn's program in spring 2026 with plans to obtain her doctorate.

"I couldn't be happier with my nursing education," Milne said. "The classroom and my clinical rotations have made me confident to embark on my nursing career, but I feel so lucky to have been part of a program that invests in their students and supports their research."

