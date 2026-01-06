Aggieland Humane Society announces update for Brazos County pet licenses

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Aggieland Humane Society is updating its pet license program in Brazos County with digital tags.

The smart tags, powered by PetHub, are designed to help lost pets be found faster.

"This program upgrade helps reunite families faster and keep shelter space available for pets truly in need,” said Katrina Ross, Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society.

Pet licenses are required for all dogs, cats, and ferrets in Brazos County.

Starting in January, all Brazos County Pet Licenses will transition to the new PetHub Smart License format. The county-wide system covers pets in Bryan, College Station, and the county.

The license includes:



visible ID tag

secure online profile accessible

unique QR code for faster lost-pet reunification

unlimited alternate contacts

customizable online pet profile

online renewals and updates

You can get the new pet licenses at the Aggieland Humane Society or participating veterinary clinics.