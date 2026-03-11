Man faces attempted capital murder charge, allegedly shot at deputy

MERIDIAN, Texas (KXXV) — A Bosque County man is facing an attempted capital murder charge after allegedly firing at a deputy who responded to his home for a welfare check.

Lucas Layman of Meridian called the Bosque County Sheriff's Office on March 10, 2026, at 10:17 p.m., requesting a deputy come to his residence. As the conversation progressed, the deputy became concerned for Layman's welfare. The deputy requested that additional on-duty deputies respond to conduct a welfare check.

When the first deputy arrived, Layman fired a round toward them, striking a vehicle next to the deputy. The deputy immediately took cover, and more law enforcement agents responded to the scene.

Deputies were able to safely take Layman into custody without further incident.

Layman was transported to the Bosque County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

