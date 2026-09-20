Firefighters make progress against Hydra Fire in Bosque County

Crews continue to make good progress in the battle against the Hydra Fire in Bosque County, authorities said.

As of the evening of Sept. 19, the fire has burned 933 acres and is 52% contained, according to the Bosque County Office of Emergency Management.

Officials said the acreage was revised from 1,100 due to accurate mapping.

On Sunday, officials said two hand crews each with about 20 firefighters will work to build a containment line and put out any lingering hot spots on terrain not accessible by fire engines or other heavy equipment.

Officials advised the public that some smoke may still be visible, but any current fires remain within the established containment area.

The cause of the fire, which erupted Sept. 14 and led to evacuations, is under investigation.

Click here for updated information on the Hydra Fire.