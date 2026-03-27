Driving course, suspension part of disciplinary actions for Valley Mills police officer

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — The Valley Mills Police Department shared the disciplinary measures approved for an officer involved in a January crash, which left the officer and two other people injured.

The department says after reviewing reports of the crash, the city council and police chief found evidence of carelessness and negligence in the operation of city equipment.

The council voted to implement disciplinary actions, starting Monday, March 30:

- Defensive Driving Class: Must be completed off-duty at the officer’s expense, with proof of completion required by April 6, 2026.

- Suspension: Five days of suspension without pay, to conclude on April 6, 2026.

- Vehicle Privileges: A six-month restriction on take-home vehicle privileges, remaining in effect until September 30, 2026.