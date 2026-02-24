Clifton police chase stolen vehicle into Waco, arrest man

CLIFTON, Texas (KXXV) — A stolen vehicle out of Hamilton led to a chase that ended in Waco after a state trooper performed a PIT maneuver Tuesday morning.

Clifton police said an officer spotted the stolen vehicle in Clifton and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, prompting a pursuit. The vehicle traveled south on Highway 6 into McLennan County, where officers from the Waco Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety joined the chase.

DPS performed a PIT maneuver in Waco, and a man from Hamilton was taken into custody. He's been charged with felony evading arrest in a vehicle.