Water line repairs could impact Troy water service citywide

Water line repairs
Canva Stock
Water line repairs
Posted

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Water customers in Troy may experience water service interruptions starting Tuesday evening.

The city will shut of several valves on a water transmission main at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 16. Crews will complete a critical repair on the water line.

Service could be impacted citywide, but should be restored by 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. The city suggests residents store water ahead of time for use.

If you experience discolored water, let the cold water run for a few minutes to clear the lines.

