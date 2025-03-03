UMHB seeking men's basketball coach

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor posted a job listing on Monday for a men's basketball head coach.
Current head coach Clif Carroll joined the Cru in 2020, becoming the fourth head coach in UMHB men’s basketball history.
The job description reads:
Responsibilities: Designs, implements and evaluates the Men’s Basketball program. Performs all related administrative duties as assigned, to include recruiting, travel, budget oversight, resource management and media communications.