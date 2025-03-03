Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell County

Actions

UMHB seeking men's basketball coach

umhb
Cru Athletics
umhb
Posted

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor posted a job listing on Monday for a men's basketball head coach.

Current head coach Clif Carroll joined the Cru in 2020, becoming the fourth head coach in UMHB men’s basketball history.

The job description reads:

Responsibilities: Designs, implements and evaluates the Men’s Basketball program. Performs all related administrative duties as assigned, to include recruiting, travel, budget oversight, resource management and media communications.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos