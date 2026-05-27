Two arrested in Nolanville I-14 shooting

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Police say they've arrested two suspects in connection with a homicide that happened in March 2026 on eastbound Interstate 14 in Nolanville.

The suspects are Monteney Hoyt of Killeen and Nehemiah Costley of Killeen. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of multiple agencies, arrested both without incident.

“This investigation involved the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies working together to bring those responsible into custody safely,” said Chief Michael Hatton. “We appreciate the dedication and professionalism of all agencies involved in this case.”